Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website: HopkinsChamber.org, or the chamber can email you an application. The tournament is limited to 43 teams – 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon. Tee times are based on first-come basis. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes a morning or afternoon tee time, three carts and six lunches.