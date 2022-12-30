Registration Now Open For Paris Optimist Baseball’s Spring DYB Season

The Paris Optimist Baseball season will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023, marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is currently open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30, 2023, paying with a credit or debit card. “We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In addition, in-person registration is on Saturday, February 4, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.

Vaughan noted that the Paris Optimist Club owns the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Field. As a result, the Club has year-round expenses to maintain the ballpark. “I think most people believe that we only have expenses during the baseball season, but the reality is that baseball registration fees account for less than half of the cost of the baseball program and maintaining and updating our facility. The generosity of our sponsors and grantors is needed and appreciated to keep the program open,” stressed Vaughan.

The Paris Optimist Club has several items on its baseball calendar this year. The end-of-season league championship tournaments will begin on May 6, with the league championship two of three series played May 15-17. The Club also hopes to host several baseball tournaments this year. In addition, the Club will know if it will host post-season DYB tournaments early in February when they receive bids.

“Tournaments bring many people from out of town into Paris. Several teams stay in hotels and, of course, eat and shop while in town. These tournaments are a great way for us to showcase our baseball facility and show off our lovely city and bring additional revenue to Paris,” said Vaughan.

The Club also looks for coaches, other volunteers, and new members. Those interested can contact Vaughan at ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com.

The Paris Optimist Club is an affiliate of Optimist International. Those interested in joining should contact Sabra Vaughan @ ed.parisoptimist@gmail.com or 903-249-3499.