Jessica Santana of Sulphur Springs, left, gets some help from PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Educational Advisor Tonya Armstrong as she registers for spring semester classes at the campus. On campus registration continues daily through Jan. 14. A special late registration session will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Spring semester classes begin on Jan. 22. For more information call 903-885-1232.