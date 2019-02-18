Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019

Relationships Lack Trust As A Result Of The Digital Age

11 mins ago

 

BestVPN.com surveyed over 1,000 people worldwide in a new report to understand what impact modern technology is having on their relationships. Social media has become embedded in our relationships via constant online documentation. When you tag yourself in a relationship on Facebook or upload a couple selfie to Instagram, it’s a marker of commitment. The convenience of modern technology has a darker side though, particularly when it comes to the cornerstone of all healthy relationships; trust. According to the survey:

  • 49% of adults admitted they’ve checked out their partner’s Instagram account to see who liked their photos
  • 82% of those who had no experience of cheating say they completely trusted their current partner
  • Just 68% of those who had caught partners cheating on them in the past said the same
  • 25% of those who admitted they’ve cheated before say they were caught via technology & social media

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     