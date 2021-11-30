Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
“Remain in Mexico” Protocol To Be Reinstituted At The Border

The Biden administration is looking to reinstate the controversial Remain in Mexico immigration policy this week, thanks to a court order. Border experts like Rice University Professor Tony Payan say the Mexican government must agree to accept back asylum seekers, and that will come with concessions.  He says Mexico will likely ask that the U.S. look the other way when it comes to their lax policies on organized crime. When the protocol was in place, it stranded migrants in shelters, and strained resources in Mexican border communities.

