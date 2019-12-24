Reminder: Tax Season Coming Soon and United Way’s VITA Offers Free Assistance

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

The VITA site at 2340 Lamar Avenue will be open on Mondays and Fridays in February and March from 9am -2pm, and on a limited number of Saturdays. Volunteers have flexible hours and may choose their own schedules on those days.

For more information call 903-784-6642.