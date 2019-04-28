Removing Unwanted Opioid Medications

Removing unused, unwanted or expired opioid medications from your home is a critical strategy in addressing the opioid crisis in the United States. The FDA is calling for action to encourage consumers to dispose of these potentially dangerous medications when they are no longer needed. Many patients report not finishing the opioids prescribed to them, and half of the people who misuse prescription opioids get them from a friend or family member.

Consumers should visit www.fda.gov/drugdisposal [3] for a discussion on disposal options for opioids, including a readily available drug take-back program or flushing them in the toilet.

CAMPAIGN MISSION:

* Educate consumers about the potential danger of keeping unused opioids in the home.

* Direct consumers to safe drug disposal information at

www.fda.gov/drugdisposal [4].