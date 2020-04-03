Reno City Meetings

The Reno Street Commission will meet, in a teleconference, Monday afternoon at 4 and discuss street and drainage repair bids. Members will get updates on drainage for Mt. Olive Rd., Pine Mill Rd., Anderson Rd., Waggoner St. and North Post Oak and set priorities for repairs.

The Reno City Council will meet on Tuesday morning at 9:30 and discuss workplace safety in connection with the Coronavirus pandemic and recommendations from the CDC. They will also approve drainage bids from the Street Commission. The meeting will not be at city hall, but will be conducted in a teleconference.