Reno Haunted Trail Returns

3 hours ago

Reno’s Haunted Trail is coming back Friday and Saturday (Oct 12-13) at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St. in Reno. Back by popular demand! The Third Annual Reno’s Haunted Trail! The Reno Parks and Trail Committee is conjuring up an even more horrifying experience for your 2018 Halloween pleasure. This mile-long trail of thrills and horrors will provide an experience you’ll never forget! *True to form, this event is not recommended for children or the faint of heart.* Proceeds benefit the Reno Parks and Trail Committee and their mission. #RenosHauntedTrail2018. 7:00 pm until 11:00 pm each evening. The cost is $10. For more info call Tricia at Reno City Hall (903) 785-6581 or go to http://www.renotexas.us

