Reno Mayor Resigns Tuesday

Reno Mayor Bart Jetton has resigned effective immediately. T Jetton was arrested Monday on a bench warrant for a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon . That’s a warrant that allows police to take a person into custody to make sure he or she appears in court.

Letter from Jetton To the City of Reno

I have decided to resign from the Office of Mayor for the City of Reno, Lamar County, Texas.

It has been an honor to serve as Mayor for the past eight years. I have enjoyed meeting citizens and watching Reno grow. During the past eight years, Reno has expanded city services and built a new police department and utility services building.

I have had the pleasure of working with great City Council Members, and I have benefited from the great employees at the City; however, the time has come for me to step back.

Therefore, I resign the Office of Mayor of Reno, Lamar County, Texas effective immediately. I wish the City prosperity and continued success.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve and your thoughts and prayers.