 RENOWNED SPEAKER LEE STROBEL PRESENTED BY HEART OF HOPE



Heart Of Hope, we will be hosting its annual fundraiser event to help keep its services FREE for women with an unexpected pregnancy. The event will be held September 24, 2020 starting at

6:30pm – 8:30pm at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Everyone is invited to attend in person or through a virtual live stream fundraiser. Donate today by clicking the link below and get

your email registered to watch the live stream online of our guest speaker Lee Strobel, music and after party interviews all at the following link.

Donations: https://fundraiser.adigroup.live [5] Very Generous Donations like yours helps us keep our services free. Give today, give often. Pass the word on, so forward this event information to your friends, family, and co-workers. Don’t let this

great opportunity pass you by to bless someone. Click the link below to give.

Donations: https://fundraiser.adigroup.live [6] If you would like to donate anything that supports the pregnant women and babies, for example baby clothes, food, formula, diapers, diaper bags, wipes, toys, maturity clothes, cleaning supplies,

medical supplies, ect. Please feel free to call or contact their office at:

PHONE: 1-903-440-1665

ADDRESS:

Northeast Texas Heart Of Hope

407 S Davis St.

Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482

HEART OF HOPE IS A REGISTERED 501(3) C NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

‌