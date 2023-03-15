Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Rent Relief Website Crashes On First Day

The Texas Rent Relief website hit a snag online as its website crashed on the day it opened Tuesday for people needing help. As a result, people needed help to access or start a new application or experienced delayed load times. For those able to access the application, please make sure to ‘Save’ your progress often and use the Tenant Checklist to ensure you submit a complete application with all required documentation. The website – https://texasrentrelief.com/ will hopefully be operational until midnight on Mar 28.

