Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Rep. VanDeaver Hears From Area Students

1 hour ago

North Lamar senior high school leaders and district personnel met with Texas Representative Gary VanDeaver on issues facing public schools. Attending the forum were NLHS Principal Clay Scarborough, NL Superintendent Dr. Jason Adams, Zach Huffman, Madelyn Clark, VanDeaver, Maggie Stewart, NL Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick, and NL Assistant Superintendent Chandra White.

Students share issues involving public schools

State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with key high school leaders and district personnel on Wednesday as he was traveling through Paris for his fall “Listening Tour.”  The countywide student meeting at Paris Junior High School led students through an interactive, discussion-based forum on issues affecting them.

Using Mentimeter interactive software and cell phones, VanDeaver was able to gauge participants’ reaction and knowledge of challenging issues facing today’s public schools.  Among such topics was school safety.

“These meeting will give me invaluable insight about important issues and how my constituents think as I work during next year’s legislative session,” said VanDeaver.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     