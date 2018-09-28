Rep. VanDeaver Hears From Area Students

Students share issues involving public schools

State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with key high school leaders and district personnel on Wednesday as he was traveling through Paris for his fall “Listening Tour.” The countywide student meeting at Paris Junior High School led students through an interactive, discussion-based forum on issues affecting them.

Using Mentimeter interactive software and cell phones, VanDeaver was able to gauge participants’ reaction and knowledge of challenging issues facing today’s public schools. Among such topics was school safety.

“These meeting will give me invaluable insight about important issues and how my constituents think as I work during next year’s legislative session,” said VanDeaver.