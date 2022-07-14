COVID is sticking around, and there are signs that it’s getting worse. Repeat COVID infections are becoming more commonplace. Some people catch the virus three or even four times. Public health experts say this is due to a new variant, which immunity from shots or previous infection is not stopping. Dr. Gerald Parker at Texas A&M worries about the cumulative effects of catching the virus multiple times. That could lead to higher cases of what is known as long COVID, where patients struggle with symptoms long after testing negative.