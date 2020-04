Fannin County Commissioners are reportedly preparing a “ Shelter in Place” order and will meet electronically today at 3pm. The order will expand on the county’s current Declaration of Disaster. Included in the shelter order, is a requirement that if one person in a household is tested, the entire household must be quarantined. Anyone 65 and older must stay home unless traveling for necessities because they are at a higher risk for severe illness with Covid-19.