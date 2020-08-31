Report from Mt Pleasant City Manager Ed Thatcher 08.31.20

City Manager’s Update:

Mount Pleasant, TX, August 31, 2020

One of the most important elements of any successful organization is the staff team, and that certainly includes the City of Mount Pleasant. It’s a privilege to work with so many dedicated employees who have been with the City many years, and it’s also exciting to welcome new members to the team.

Police Chief Mark Buhman

As you may have read, our new Police Chief Mark Buhman will begin September 15. He brings 23 years of professional law enforcement experience with the Salt Lake City, Utah, Police Department where he was the Police Chief’s Executive Officer and previously served as the Assistant Division Commander over a division comprised of 112 officers, including patrol, K9 and community outreach officers.

Chief Buhman is fluent in English and Spanish, and has a track record of sound, fair leadership, innovative problem solving, and working well with all ranks within the department.

I personally want to thank Assistant Chief Kyle Holcomb for doing an exceptional job during the past seven months as Interim Chief. We are confident that he and Chief Buhman are going to be an effective and impressive leadership team with a strong focus on community engagement and policing.

Ricky Harris, Director, Parks & Recreation Department

Last week, Ricky Harris began his new job with the City as Director of Parks & Recreation Division. Ricky will plan, coordinate and manage all parks and recreation operations and activities, including the divisions of Parks Maintenance, the Civic Center, Main Street, Special Events and the Municipal Pool.

Ricky is a U.S. Army veteran and has extensive experience that includes managing Capital Improvement Projects (CIP), building partnerships with community stakeholders, and implementing Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plans; all while running a tight ship when it comes to facility maintenance and staffing.

A graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce, Ricky is a Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP), a Certified Pool/Spa Operator (CPO) and holds TCEQ Landscape Irrigation and Texas Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator licenses. He is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS), received the Martin Luther King, Jr., Spirit of Dedication Award in 2014.

John Ankrum, Building Official

Additionally, John Ankrum joined the City in August as our Building Official. He is responsible for conducting building plan and structure inspections, reviewing all building permits applications, and code enforcement and health services.

John comes to the City with 24 years of professional experience, most recently with the City of Paris. John has earned 16 ICC Certifications as well as certifications through the Sequoia Institute. He is a state licensed plumbing inspector, code officer and Trakit Administrator.

Please join me in welcoming our newest team members, and sharing your appreciation for all of our hardworking employees. If you are interested in a career with the City, you can find current job openings at www.mpcity.net.

As always, I encourage you to contact me anytime you have questions or concerns ethatcher@mpcity.org or call me directly at 972-951-0993.

Sincerely,

Ed Thatcher, City Manager