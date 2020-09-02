Report from Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell

COVID-19 RESPONSE
The number of active cases in Hopkins County maintains a range of 30 to 70, and we currently have 47 actives in Hopkins County. The state recently tested 483 people at the civic center, and I expect an increase in active cases over the next few days. We have had 196 recoveries in Hopkins County.
GRAYS BUILDING
The Capital Construction Division finished preparing the pad site for the Grays building. The site’s soil came from the drainage way just south of Spring Street (behind the pawnshop). It gives us the added benefit of increased stormwater retention, which will further reduce the threat of flooding on Oak Avenue.
The construction manager solicited bids for various contracts for foundation, structural, HVAC, etc. You will consider those bids later on the agenda. City staff will perform all dirt work, construct all sidewalks and on-street parking, and perform all plumbing and electrical work.
SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING
We have hired REES Associates to design the senior citizens’ building. The design process is underway. REES is working closely with the design committee to design a functional and pleasing building to the eye. I expect the design process to conclude this month.
After that, we will begin building the pad with soil that will also come from the drainage way south of Spring Street. When done making the pad, we will have significantly reduced the threat of flooding on Oak Avenue, and we will have raised the site’s elevation considerably as well. It is the proverbial win-win.
BELLVIEW STREET
Atmos is still replacing their gas line on this project. I expected them to finish by now, but it hasn’t worked out that way. At this point, I don’t feel comfortable estimating a completion date for Atmos.
MCCANN STREET
Construction has begun on this street. The Capital Construction Division is making rapid progress. Nearly complete is the installation of the new sewer main. I expect them to complete the sewer main next week. Construction on the new water main will be next. They have ordered the water pipe.
CONNALLY STREET
The construction is complete!
Claims
We did not have any worker’s compensation claims in August. We did have one liability claim from an attorney on behalf of Michael Polnac. I expect this claim to become a lawsuit.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES
Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since she has previously presented the proposed budget, including a year-end estimate of the current year’s budget. Lesa will introduce a year-end review next month.
Miscellaneous:
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Crews rehabbed the belt press building at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Crews performed repairs on the chlorination system at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of.67 mg/L.
- Crews repaired 17 water-main ruptures.
- Unstopped 35 sewer mains.
- We repaired four sewer mains.
- Crews washed 80,000 feet of water mains.
- We made repairs to #1 clear well at the water treatment plant.
- Crews flushed 36 dead-end water mains.
- We treated 196 million gallons of potable water.
- Crews made five extensive street repairs following utility repairs.
- Crews patched 108 potholes.
- We replaced 31 STOP signs, 10 NO PARKING, and 12 STREET signs.
- Crews repaired a section of Teer Street with 78 cubic yards of concrete.
- Conducted 34 building inspections, 24 electrical inspections, 20 plumbing inspections, nine mechanical inspections, and issued 30 building permits.
- We sold 2,147 gallons of AvGas and 5,131 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Crews cleaned the fountain wall at the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial.