Report from Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The number of active cases in Hopkins County maintains a range of 30 to 70, and we currently have 47 actives in Hopkins County. The state recently tested 483 people at the civic center, and I expect an increase in active cases over the next few days. We have had 196 recoveries in Hopkins County.

GRAYS BUILDING

The Capital Construction Division finished preparing the pad site for the Grays building. The site’s soil came from the drainage way just south of Spring Street (behind the pawnshop). It gives us the added benefit of increased stormwater retention, which will further reduce the threat of flooding on Oak Avenue.

The construction manager solicited bids for various contracts for foundation, structural, HVAC, etc. You will consider those bids later on the agenda. City staff will perform all dirt work, construct all sidewalks and on-street parking, and perform all plumbing and electrical work.

SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING

We have hired REES Associates to design the senior citizens’ building. The design process is underway. REES is working closely with the design committee to design a functional and pleasing building to the eye. I expect the design process to conclude this month.

After that, we will begin building the pad with soil that will also come from the drainage way south of Spring Street. When done making the pad, we will have significantly reduced the threat of flooding on Oak Avenue, and we will have raised the site’s elevation considerably as well. It is the proverbial win-win.

BELLVIEW STREET

Atmos is still replacing their gas line on this project. I expected them to finish by now, but it hasn’t worked out that way. At this point, I don’t feel comfortable estimating a completion date for Atmos.

MCCANN STREET

Construction has begun on this street. The Capital Construction Division is making rapid progress. Nearly complete is the installation of the new sewer main. I expect them to complete the sewer main next week. Construction on the new water main will be next. They have ordered the water pipe.

CONNALLY STREET

The construction is complete!

Claims

We did not have any worker’s compensation claims in August. We did have one liability claim from an attorney on behalf of Michael Polnac. I expect this claim to become a lawsuit.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES

Finance Director Lesa Smith will not give a year-to-date report of revenues and expenditures since she has previously presented the proposed budget, including a year-end estimate of the current year’s budget. Lesa will introduce a year-end review next month.

Miscellaneous:

Elsewhere around the city, employees: