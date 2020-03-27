Report: Second and Third Cases of Coronavirus from Lamar County

A second and third reported case of Coronavirus from Lamar County Officials. Here’s what those officials are saying.

From the Lamar County Health District:

The Paris-Lamar County Health District just received notification on 3/27/2020 of the 3rd positive COVID-19 case in Lamar County. Two cases are travel related, the third is considered community transmission.

Due to other geographical areas experiencing a higher volume of COVID-19 cases, supplies at this time are extremely limited and the capacity to test is minimal.

If you are sick, running temperature, experiencing a dry cough and/or respiratory issues it is imperative you stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days and contact the Paris-Lamar County Health District. If your symptoms rapidly progress and you need immediate medical attention call 911 or the hospital and let them know you have been ill, your symptoms and whether you have been under quarantine. Thank you.

Gina Prestridge

Executive Director

Paris-Lamar County Health District

From Paris Mayor Steve Clifford:

Given the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, this is not at all unexpected. I stated yesterday in the city council meeting that I was almost certain that there were other people in the community who were infected with the virus. Although I did not know this for sure, it was a logical conclusion considering our knowledge of how the virus spreads. I will state again that it is a near certainty that there are many other people in the Paris area who are infected with the coronavirus. The severe limitation on our ability to test people in Lamar County has masked the presence of the virus in our community leading to a false sense of security. The virus is definitely here, and it is almost certainly spreading to more people in our community every day. This is not a reason to panic, but it should be a wake-up call to those who have not been heeding the advice of state and local authorities. Please practice social distancing. Do not congregate with friends in any public or private place. Whenever you are in the presence of other people, keep at least 6 feet between yourself and any other person. Limit your visits to essential public places like grocery stores, and only send one person into the store per family. Any additional people who might wish to accompany you are needlessly exposing themselves and others to risk.