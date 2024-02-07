Report To The Sulphur Springs City Council by City Manager Marc Maxwell

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in December. We had 2 liability claims in December. One claim was for wastewater flooding in a home and the other claim was submitted by Oncor for damage to a service line on Kelli Circle. Both have been submitted to the TML Risk Pool. The utility location service failed to mark the electric service, so I doubt we will be liable.

Tragically, one of our long-serving and valued employees Chad Bradley passed on January 31. We are all shocked and saddened by this loss. The world has become a bit more dim without him.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have applied for a $250,000 grant from the General Land Office to perform the plan. I had previously reported that the amount of the grant was $300,000, but we are limited to $250,000 based upon our population. We should know before the next council meeting whether we got the grant.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – I expect all exterior doors and windows to be installed this month and for HVAC to be on.

COLLEGE STREET – The Como Street intersection will be the next section to be poured so that we can restore circulation to Como Street. The concrete contractor, 5W Construction is forming up for the pour now. He will then work westward to Rookson Street. At the present rate, the project should be finished by June.

HOLIDAY DRIVE – Capital Construction Division crews have begun installing water and sewer lines on Holiday Drive. This is a complete reconstruction project, like College Street.

PACIFIC PARK – It’s done!

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water treatment plant. Work on Filter #4 is completed. Filters #2 and #3 are nearing completion. Filters #1, #5 and #6 remain to be rehabilitated.

LEAGUE STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS – This project is completed. The Main/League intersection no longer floods, and the drainage under the KCS tracks is stabilized and secure.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in the 2023 Street Improvement Program. Streets highlighted in yellow are complete. Rockdale is on hold for utility reasons. (Oncor). Staff are preparing the list of 2024 projects. You should have it by the next council meeting.

Street Between Length League soft spot repairs Azalea to Cul de Sac 500 Woodcrest 898 Mulberry Woodlawn to RR 530 Lemon Bill Bradford to Spence 1199 Milligan Church to Davis 549 Rockdale Shannon to Hillcrest 3749 Robertson Davis to Texas 1199 Houston Hillcrest to League 4800 Putman Jackson to Carter 1400 Texas Shannon to Arbala 1901 Spence Fisher to Davis 476 Spence Gilmer to Ardis-end 850 Spring Gilmer to Magnolia 808 Peach Texas to Brinker 570 Craig Booker to Main 2170

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report of revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees:

Removed downtown Christmas decorations.

