Report To The Sulphur Springs City Council by City Manager Marc Maxwell

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in December. We had 2 liability claims in December. One claim was for wastewater flooding in a home and the other claim was submitted by Oncor for damage to a service line on Kelli Circle. Both have been submitted to the TML Risk Pool. The utility location service failed to mark the electric service, so I doubt we will be liable.
Tragically, one of our long-serving and valued employees Chad Bradley passed on January 31. We are all shocked and saddened by this loss. The world has become a bit more dim without him.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have applied for a $250,000 grant from the General Land Office to perform the plan. I had previously reported that the amount of the grant was $300,000, but we are limited to $250,000 based upon our population. We should know before the next council meeting whether we got the grant.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – I expect all exterior doors and windows to be installed this month and for HVAC to be on.
COLLEGE STREET – The Como Street intersection will be the next section to be poured so that we can restore circulation to Como Street. The concrete contractor, 5W Construction is forming up for the pour now. He will then work westward to Rookson Street. At the present rate, the project should be finished by June.
HOLIDAY DRIVE – Capital Construction Division crews have begun installing water and sewer lines on Holiday Drive. This is a complete reconstruction project, like College Street.
PACIFIC PARK – It’s done!
WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all 6 filters at the water treatment plant. Work on Filter #4 is completed. Filters #2 and #3 are nearing completion. Filters #1, #5 and #6 remain to be rehabilitated.
LEAGUE STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS – This project is completed. The Main/League intersection no longer floods, and the drainage under the KCS tracks is stabilized and secure.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in the 2023 Street Improvement Program. Streets highlighted in yellow are complete. Rockdale is on hold for utility reasons. (Oncor). Staff are preparing the list of 2024 projects. You should have it by the next council meeting.
|Street
|Between
|Length
|League
|soft spot repairs
Azalea to Cul de Sac
|500
|Woodcrest
|898
|Mulberry
|Woodlawn to RR
|530
|Lemon
|Bill Bradford to Spence
|1199
|Milligan
|Church to Davis
|549
|Rockdale
|Shannon to Hillcrest
|3749
|Robertson
|Davis to Texas
|1199
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League
|4800
|Putman
|Jackson to Carter
|1400
|Texas
|Shannon to Arbala
|1901
|Spence
|Fisher to Davis
|476
|Spence
|Gilmer to Ardis-end
|850
|Spring
|Gilmer to Magnolia
|808
|Peach
|Texas to Brinker
|570
|Craig
|Booker to Main
|2170
21599
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report of revenues and expenditures.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Removed downtown Christmas decorations.
- Rented the Grays building 17 times.
- Painted bathrooms at Coleman and Buford Parks.
- Began installing a gate on new road into Coleman Park.
- Conducted 47 building inspections, 21 electrical inspections, 9 plumbing inspections, and 5 mechanical inspections,
- Issued 16 building permits and 34 trade permits.
- Checked out 3,471 items from the Municipal Library plus 924 eBooks. • Repaired lights on Hopkins County Veterans Memorial.
- Repaired truck route flashing lights on Hwy 19.
- Repaired Hwy 11 lift station.
- Repaired the ladder truck (Fire dept.)
- Repaired various items at the wastewater treatment plant.
- Hauled 426 tons of sludge to the landfill.
- Treated wastewater to a total suspended solids count of 0.95 mg/L. • Repaired 14 water mains.
- Repaired 20 water meters.
- Unstopped 40 sewer mains.
- Flushed 37 dead end water mains.
- Opened flood gates at Lake Sulphur Springs due to rain.
- Operated Cooper Lake raw water pumps on generator power to allow for repairs to switching gear.
- Responded to 227 fire/rescue calls including 4 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. • Performed preventative maintenance on 74 fire hydrants.
- Performed 25 fire inspections.
- Sold 1,855 gallons of AvGas and 6,010 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Responded to 189 animal control calls while achieving a 65% adoption rate. • Made 4 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 30 accidents, wrote 351 traffic citations, made 42 arrests and recorded 41 offenses in the Patrol Division.
- Repaired 224 potholes.
- Made 15 street repairs following utility cuts.
- Sanded the roads during snow/ice events.