Report To The Sulphur Springs City Council by City Manager Marc Maxwell

 

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in December. We had 2  liability claims in December. One claim was for wastewater flooding in a home and the  other claim was submitted by Oncor for damage to a service line on Kelli Circle. Both have  been submitted to the TML Risk Pool. The utility location service failed to mark the electric  service, so I doubt we will be liable. 

Tragically, one of our long-serving and valued employees Chad Bradley passed on January  31. We are all shocked and saddened by this loss. The world has become a bit more dim  without him. 

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have applied for a $250,000 grant from the General  Land Office to perform the plan. I had previously reported that the amount of the grant  was $300,000, but we are limited to $250,000 based upon our population. We should  know before the next council meeting whether we got the grant. 

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER – I expect all exterior doors and windows to be installed  this month and for HVAC to be on. 

COLLEGE STREET – The Como Street intersection will be the next section to be poured  so that we can restore circulation to Como Street. The concrete contractor, 5W Construction is forming up for the pour now. He will then work westward to Rookson Street. At the present rate, the project should be finished by June. 

HOLIDAY DRIVE – Capital Construction Division crews have begun installing water  and sewer lines on Holiday Drive. This is a complete reconstruction project, like College  Street.

PACIFIC PARK – It’s done! 

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION – This $3.2 million project will rehabilitate all  6 filters at the water treatment plant. Work on Filter #4 is completed. Filters #2 and #3 are  nearing completion. Filters #1, #5 and #6 remain to be rehabilitated. 

LEAGUE STREET DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS – This project is completed. The  Main/League intersection no longer floods, and the drainage under the KCS tracks is  stabilized and secure. 

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – Following is a list of streets to be repaved in  the 2023 Street Improvement Program. Streets highlighted in yellow are complete. Rockdale is on hold for utility reasons. (Oncor). Staff are preparing the list of 2024 projects.  You should have it by the next council meeting.  

Street  Between  Length
League  soft spot repairs 

Azalea to Cul de Sac 

 500
Woodcrest  898
Mulberry  Woodlawn to RR  530
Lemon  Bill Bradford to Spence  1199
Milligan  Church to Davis  549
Rockdale  Shannon to Hillcrest  3749
Robertson  Davis to Texas  1199
Houston  Hillcrest to League  4800
Putman  Jackson to Carter  1400
Texas  Shannon to Arbala  1901
Spence  Fisher to Davis  476
Spence  Gilmer to Ardis-end  850
Spring  Gilmer to Magnolia  808
Peach  Texas to Brinker  570
Craig  Booker to Main  2170

 

21599 

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the  usual report of revenues and expenditures. 

Elsewhere around the city, employees: 

  • Removed downtown Christmas decorations.

  • Rented the Grays building 17 times. 
  • Painted bathrooms at Coleman and Buford Parks. 
  • Began installing a gate on new road into Coleman Park. 
  • Conducted 47 building inspections, 21 electrical inspections, 9 plumbing  inspections, and 5 mechanical inspections, 
  • Issued 16 building permits and 34 trade permits. 
  • Checked out 3,471 items from the Municipal Library plus 924 eBooks. Repaired lights on Hopkins County Veterans Memorial. 
  • Repaired truck route flashing lights on Hwy 19. 
  • Repaired Hwy 11 lift station. 
  • Repaired the ladder truck (Fire dept.) 
  • Repaired various items at the wastewater treatment plant. 
  • Hauled 426 tons of sludge to the landfill. 
  • Treated wastewater to a total suspended solids count of 0.95 mg/L. Repaired 14 water mains. 
  • Repaired 20 water meters. 
  • Unstopped 40 sewer mains. 
  • Flushed 37 dead end water mains. 
  • Opened flood gates at Lake Sulphur Springs due to rain. 
  • Operated Cooper Lake raw water pumps on generator power to allow for repairs to  switching gear. 
  • Responded to 227 fire/rescue calls including 4 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. Performed preventative maintenance on 74 fire hydrants. 
  • Performed 25 fire inspections. 
  • Sold 1,855 gallons of AvGas and 6,010 gallons of JetA fuel. 
  • Responded to 189 animal control calls while achieving a 65% adoption rate. Made 4 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit. 
  • Responded to 30 accidents, wrote 351 traffic citations, made 42 arrests and  recorded 41 offenses in the Patrol Division. 
  • Repaired 224 potholes. 
  • Made 15 street repairs following utility cuts. 
  • Sanded the roads during snow/ice events.

