Representative In Mt Pleasant To Honor, Stedman, Lee

State Rep Cole Hefner presented the Mt. Pleasant Titus County Chamber of Commerce a letter of acknowledgement from his office for the Chambers 80th birthday. He also presented Katie Stedman Executive Director of the Chamber a Texas Flag that has flown over the State Capital for her service to the Chamber. Hefner also awarded Judy Lee a letter ofacknowledgement and a Texas flag that has flown of the Capital Building in Austin for her dedicated service to Titus County Cares. Judy has been with Titus County Cares since 2005. Mrs. Lee recently retired from Titus County Cares after 14 years of service.