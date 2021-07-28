" />Request From Democrats In Oklahoma – EastTexasRadio.com
Request From Democrats In Oklahoma

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

Some Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives want Gov. Kevin Stitt to reinstate an emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases rise in the state, something the Republican has said he will not do. Stitt ended the state’s emergency declaration in May and said he has no plans to issue another during a news conference last Friday. An emergency order would also allow public schools to give mask mandates.

