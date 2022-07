Many catching the coronavirus in this current surge are seeing few or no symptoms, but there is growing concern about what is known as long COVID. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez [ver-‘doo-sco] at UT-Health San Antonio says that some patients continue to suffer long after testing negative. She says research is emerging that, in some cases, COVID can cause brain inflation. It could cause memory loss, anxiety, and dementia when not diagnosed.