Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Is On The Rise

In clinics and emergency rooms around DFW, sniffles and coughs are rising as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) season ramps up.

According to Dr. Preeti Sharma with Children’s Health, it often starts with cold symptoms, a runny nose, and maybe a low-grade fever.

The hospital system reported cases of RSV rose more than 130% between October 1 and October 22.

Cook Children’s also reported increases across its clinics and hospital, saying 25% of RSV tests came back positive in Fort Worth last week among more than 760 patients.