Restaurant Industry Takes Close Look At State Of Texas Rules For Reopening

5 hours ago

Malls, movie theaters, and restaurants can reopen Friday under the governor’s order, but some restaurants may be asking if it’s worth the effort. Those businesses can only open at 25 percent of their capacity. The Texas Restaurant Association’s Emily Knight says smaller diners may not be able to turn a profit with numbers that low. She says restaurants will use this week to run the numbers and figure out how to open safely.

She says two percent of restaurants in Texas have already closed permanently, and another six percent said they’d have to close at the end of the month. She also says the restaurant industry has already lost 700-thousand jobs in Texas.

