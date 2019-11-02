Resurfacing Northeast Texas Highways

Northeast Texas Highways to be Resurfaced

Seal coating highways extend highways’ life

ATLANTA – About 150 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2020 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.3 million from Missouri Petroleum Products Company of Mountain View, MO, to seal coat highways in eight counties located within the Atlanta District.

“Seal coating a highway involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone,” said Mike Anderson, District Engineer in Atlanta. “This is a relatively inexpensive process that makes the roadway surface watertight, improves skid resistance, and preserves the pavement structure.”

We are helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes. The district is requiring “crumb rubber,” made from grinding up old tires, be in the asphalt mix.

“Using crumb rubber in our asphalt has proved to be an excellent process for seal coating our highways. The rock is less likely to pull loose, there are fewer occurrences of the asphalt bleeding through the rock, and a wider variety of surfaces can use it,” Anderson said.

The summer of the 2020s resurfacing schedule follows:

SEAL COATING CONTRACT FOR 2020