Resurfacing Northeast Texas Highways

Northeast Texas Highways to be Resurfaced

Seal coating highways extend highways’ life

ATLANTA – About 150 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2020 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.3 million from Missouri Petroleum Products Company of Mountain View, MO, to seal coat highways in eight counties located within the Atlanta District. 

“Seal coating a highway involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone,” said Mike Anderson, District Engineer in Atlanta. “This is a relatively inexpensive process that makes the roadway surface watertight, improves skid resistance, and preserves the pavement structure.” 

We are helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes. The district is requiring “crumb rubber,” made from grinding up old tires, be in the asphalt mix. 

“Using crumb rubber in our asphalt has proved to be an excellent process for seal coating our highways. The rock is less likely to pull loose, there are fewer occurrences of the asphalt bleeding through the rock, and a wider variety of surfaces can use it,” Anderson said. 

The summer of the 2020s resurfacing schedule follows:

SEAL COATING CONTRACT FOR 2020

 

COUNTY

  

HIGHWAY

  

LIMITS

  

MILES
 

Bowie

  

FM 2149

  

From: SH 8

To: US 67

  

9.3
 

Bowie

  

FM 3098

  

From: US 67

To: FM 2149

  

6.7
 

Camp

  

FM 1521

  

From: FM 1520

To: SH 11

  

2.9
 

Cass

  

FM 249

  

From: 0.3-mile east of FM 785

To: FM 3129

  

5.6
 

Cass

  

FM 2791

  

From: SH 77

To: US 59

  

10.3
 

Harrison

  

FM 2208

  

From: Marion County Line

To: FM 450

  

6.7
 

Harrison

  

SH 43

  

From: I-20

To: Panola County Line

  

8.5
 

Harrison

  

FM 31

  

From: US 59

To: I-20

  

4.1
 

Harrison

  

FM 31

  

From: FM 2625

To: 0.4-mile north of FM 451

  

5.8
 

Harrison

  

FM 2625

  

From: SH 43

To: US 59

  

5.5
 

Morris

  

FM 144

  

From: Loop 284

To: SH 11

  

12.8
 

Panola

  

US 59

  

From: 0.3-mile south of FM 2517

To: 0.4-mile north of FM 999

  

3.5
 

Panola

  

SH 43

  

From: Harrison County Line

To: FM 959

  

0.8
 

Panola

  

US 79

  

From: FM 31

To: 0.2-mile south of Mill Creek

  

3.2
 

Panola

  

SH 149

  

From: FM 124

To: FM 959

  

1.0
 

Panola

  

FM 699

  

From: Bus 79

To: FM 2517

  

6.9
 

Panola

  

FM 10

  

From: Bus 79

To: FM 2517

  

3.7
 

Titus

  

FM 1001

  

From: US 67

To: FM 1993

  

3.4
 

Titus

  

FM 21

  

From: Franklin County Line

To: Camp County Line

  

3.3
 

Titus

  

FM 1402

  

From: FM 71

To: I-30

  

12.0
 

Titus

  

FM 1734

  

From: US 67

To: US 271

  

8.4
 

Upshur

  

SH 154

  

From: US 259

To: Marion County Line

  

3.3
 

Upshur

  

FM 852

  

From: FM 2088

To: FM 1002

  

4.0
 

Upshur

  

FM 1002

  

From: FM 852

To: SH 154

  

2.0
 

Upshur

  

FM 593

  

From: US 271

To: FM 2796

  

7.0
 

Upshur

  

FM 2796

  

From: FM 593

To: FM 557

  

5.7
 

Upshur

  

FM 1845

  

From: FM 726

To: Gregg County Line

  

3.4

