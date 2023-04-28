Retired Paris Fire Captain Beaten With Baseball Bat

The Paris News reports that retired Paris Fire Department Captain Corey Johnson was attacked with a baseball bat by a Red River County man at the beginning of April. Lamar County Deputies responded to an address in Pattonville and found Johnson lying on the ground. They arrested Adam Joseph Bean of Detroit for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Captain Johnson was transported to a trauma hospital in Plano with serious injuries.
