Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Retired Paris Fire Captain Beaten With Baseball Bat

Paris Fire Captain Corey Johnson Photo – Linked in

The Paris News reports that retired Paris Fire Department Captain Corey Johnson was attacked with a baseball bat by a Red River County man at the beginning of April. Lamar County Deputies responded to an address in Pattonville and found Johnson lying on the ground. They arrested Adam Joseph Bean of Detroit for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Captain Johnson was transported to a trauma hospital in Plano with serious injuries.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     