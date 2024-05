Kairos, Outside of East Texas, is a unique weekend retreat designed to support the female loved ones of men and women incarcerated. Kairos is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, May 18, at 5:30, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. There will be stories of hope, forgiveness, and second chances. Dinner will be served, followed by music and guest speaker Jerry Roberts. Special musical guests are the Lyskins Family Bluegrass.