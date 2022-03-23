“Return to Normal” Not Happening for Community Blood Supply

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital to host two Carter BloodCare drives for Texans in urgent need of lifesaving blood transfusions

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (March 23, 2022) – As North, Central and East Texans resume regular activities this spring, Carter BloodCare reminds residents to put blood donation at the top of their to-do lists. Although statewide COVID-19 cases have dropped this season, and resumption of many activities compete for time, the community blood supply has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels; many blood types remain at less than one-day’s availability. Between 600 and 800 patients need blood transfusions daily; most require more than one unit of red cells or other blood components, like platelets.

To help the community replenish and recover, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital of Sulphur Springs is hosting two upcoming blood drives guaranteed to make a difference.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital of Sulphur Springs will host a drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment that saves local lives, contact Lanie Wright at (903) 571-9667.

The next opportunity to give blood at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital will be at a drive in honor of Israel Lewis from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, also at 115 Airport Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment that saves local lives, contact Holly Ragan at (903) 438-4380.

To save time as well, donors can complete their medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. From mini-health check and donation to free refreshments, most donors can expect the entire process to take only an hour or less.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and older can give independently; there is no upper age limit. Also, people with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible to donate blood. For more on donor eligibility and to set an appointment to breathe new life into the community blood supply, call 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.