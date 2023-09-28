Reward In Arlington Officer’s Hit-And-Run Death Increased

Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichaelThe reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed an Arlington Police Officer has been increased to $20,000, thanks to a donation of $15,000 by Oak Farms Dairy. Officer Darrin McMichael lost his life while riding his motorcycle to work. The 24-year veteran officer ran into a vehicle before him, lost control, and fell off his bike. A car hit him and did not stop. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored sedan.