A reward from Crimestoppers is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a former part-time clerk with the Hopkins County Precinct 1 JP Court. Lettie Delores Mosqueda Jassco is wanted on 20 warrants for Tampering With Government Documents by a Public Servant, as well as credit card abuse. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 903-885-2020 or any law enforcement agency.