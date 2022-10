A civil rights group has put out a reward for information that leads them to the woman who convinced migrants in San Antonio to get on a plane to Florida…and then to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia of Dallas says there have been several reports identifying that woman as Perla Huerta – a former U-S Army medic from Florida. He says they have also filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice asking them to look into the case.