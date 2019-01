http://www.ksla.com/2018/11/27/etx-authorities-searching-missing-man/

The family of a missing Cass County man is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will help them find him. Friends have not seen 32-year-old Eric Alvarado since November 20, when he left his home in the middle of the night with his Jeep and dogs but without his cell phone. Arkansas Troopers found his Jeep out of gas in Little River County and his dead dogs nearby. There was no sign of Alvarado.