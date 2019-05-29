Riders And Rangers Win Plus Stanley Cup Begins Tonight In Today’s Sports Update

A pair of solo home runs from Andretty Cordero and Eliezer Alvarez in the second inning helped provide an early boost for the Frisco RoughRiders in a 3-1 win over Amarillo Tuesday night. Cordero and Alvarez each went deep within the span of three batters in the second. The other Riders run came on an RBI single from Tony Sanchez in the sixth. Peter Fairbanks and three others relievers sealed the victory with 4 1/3 hitless innings following 4 2/3 impressive frames from starter Joe Palumbo. Frisco will host Amarillo on Wednesday at 7:05.

The Stanley Cup Finals resume tonight at 7:00 pm. Boston holds a 1-0 series lead over the St. Louis Blues.

Game one of the NBA Finals will be Thursday night in Toronto. The Raptors are making their first Finals appearance while the Golden State Warriors are in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant traveled with the team but will not play in Game 1. His status for Game 2 is still unclear.

The Texas Rangers used a 7 run fifth inning to take an 11-0 lead over Seattle last night. Texas would cruise to an 11-4 victory. Texas improved to 3-1 this season when using an opener instead of a starting pitcher. The Rangers and Seattle will finish their series today on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame is at 2:00 pm with first pitch at 2:40.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested on a charge of simple assault following a domestic incident in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Monday night. Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball per the league’s domestic violence policy. The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest, and it can be extended while the probe continues.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State’s football staff, Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards announced Tuesday. Edwards said Lewis, who was fired in December after coaching the Bengals for 16 seasons, will serve as a special adviser. Lewis will serve as a sounding board for the coaching staff and advise coaches and staff members. He will be a part of game strategy and could become a “face of the program” for speaking engagements down the road. Lewis will not be permitted to work directly with players, as he is not officially a position coach.

Retired defensive end Chris Long said Tuesday that his discussion last week about using marijuana shouldn’t be viewed as for admission and that the reaction he has received has reinforced that “we have a long way to go” to overcome the stigma associated with the drug. Long, 34, who retired from the NFL last week after 11 seasons, discussed his comments made last week to “The Dan Patrick Show” on ESPN Radio’s Golic & Wingo on Tuesday. He said Tuesday that he hates “the word admission because I don’t think you’re admitting to using something that harmless, personally.