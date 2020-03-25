River Flood Warning Continues For The South Sulphur River Near Cooper

Photo by Tony Corso (tonycrosoimages.com)

A Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins counties. Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Here is the warning from the National Weather Service:

7:47 pm CDT Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 – The Flood Warning continues near Cooper for the South Sulphur River. *At 07:15 pm Tuesday the stage was 18.13 feet. *Flood stage is 16 feet.* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. *Forecast – The river will remain near 18 feet for the next few days.