" /> River Flood Warning Continues For The South Sulphur River Near Cooper – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header

River Flood Warning Continues For The South Sulphur River Near Cooper

5 hours ago

Photo by Tony Corso (tonycrosoimages.com)

A Flood Warning continues for the South Sulphur River near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins counties. Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Here is the warning from the National Weather Service:

The Flood Warning continues for the following areas in Texas. South Sulphur River near Cooper affecting Delta and Hopkins counties PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS – Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to NOAA All Hazards Radio for the latest river forecasts.

7:47 pm CDT Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 – The Flood Warning continues near Cooper for the South Sulphur River. *At 07:15 pm Tuesday the stage was 18.13 feet. *Flood stage is 16 feet.* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. *Forecast – The river will remain near 18 feet for the next few days.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     