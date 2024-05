The Rivercrest High School One-Act Play troupe is advancing to compete in the UIL State Championship after winning the Region 2 Championship at Grayson College in Denison last week. The state finals performance will be held May 14 in Austin. The play Rivercrest is performing is “Unexpected Tenderness,” which is structured as a memory play. Seven cast members, four alternates, and 13 crew members are heading to Austin.