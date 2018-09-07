City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Rivercrest ISD Statement On Minor Gun Incident

5 hours ago

 

 

From Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, during a routine security check of the Rivercrest High School parking lot, a RISD police officer observed a holstered handgun inside a locked vehicle.  The vehicle had been driven to school by a RHS student.  Keys to the vehicle were obtained by RISD police.  The handgun was determined to be unloaded.  A search of the vehicle also produced an unloaded .22 caliber rifle in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.  There was no ammunition present in the vehicle, or in either firearm.  It was further determined that the handgun was property of the student’s parent and had been inadvertently left in the vehicle.  There was no threat to student or staff safety. The student was sent home with the parent pending further investigation by RISD Police and Administration. Rivercrest ISD takes the safety of our students very seriously.  Vehicles parked on campus are routinely monitored.

