Road Work Begins In Delta County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a rehabilitation project on FM 64 in Delta County would begin Monday (Dec 6).

The contractor, DL Lennon Inc., was granted 224 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $4 million. The target completion date for this project is January 2023, officials said.

The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from its intersection with FM 128 to FM 1532, a distance of approximately 5.6 miles. This work will include widening the road from 22 feet to 24 feet, installing safety treatments to parallel and cross drainage structures, applying new road striping, and installing new signs.

No road closures will occur, but occasional temporary lane closures will be necessary at times, officials said. The contractor will also upgrade the existing bridge railing at Jennings Creek. Temporary one-way traffic lights on site will guide traffic while this bridge rail work is underway.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.