Road Work On US 82 At Clarksville

Watch for Traffic Shift on US 82 in Red River County

Please drive carefully in this work zone.

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials Monday advised motorists to watch for a traffic shift soon on US 82 in Red River County, between FM 44 and FM 1699. Weather permitting, the traffic shift will occur the week of May 18-22.

West-bound traffic on US 82 east of Clarksville, will be shifted south so the contractor can begin widening the existing pavement to add passing lanes. Two, 12-foot wide lanes will carry traffic west and east, but only east-bound traffic will have an outside shoulder on the roadway, officials said.

Motorists who regularly travel in this area should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.