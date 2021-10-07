Rock and Roll Petition Supporting Christopher Cross

A change.org petition to get Texas singer and songwriter Christopher Cross inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has gathered over 1200 signatures. Grammy award-winning producer Randy Miller says Cross’ influence on a generation of songwriters can’t be underestimated. Cross is known for his hits including “Ride Like the Wind”, “Sailing”, “Arthur’s Theme” and “Never Be the Same.”
