Rock and Roll Petition Supporting Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross
https://www.christophercross.com/about

A change.org petition to get Texas singer and songwriter Christopher Cross inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has gathered over 1200 signatures. Grammy award-winning producer Randy Miller says  Cross’ influence on a generation of songwriters can’t be underestimated. Cross is known for his hits including “Ride Like the Wind”,  “Sailing”, “Arthur’s Theme” and “Never Be the Same.”

