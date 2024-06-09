Room Dedication at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum

Commerce, Texas—The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is delighted to announce the expansion and renovation of a new area within its premises, a move that will not only add an additional 3,100 square feet but also enhance the visitor experience. This exciting development is a direct response to the increasing attendance at the museum and a testament to the value we place on our visitors.

The newly renovated area will be officially named the Teri Taylor Room, thanks to the generous sponsorship of Jeanette and Ralph Moser. Jeanette has been a dedicated supporter of the Children’s Museum for over two decades. Her involvement began during her tenure at Atmos Energy, where she later served on the Board of Directors for the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, with notable contributions including the first Dino Dig Exhibit and Dinosaur skull. She also donated the original Project Pipeline for the museum’s previous location. Upon retirement, Atmos Energy honored Jeanette with a substantial donation to the Children’s Museum, reflecting her longstanding commitment.

Jeanette and Ralph’s donation serves as a heartfelt memorial to her niece, Teri Taylor, who tragically passed away from cancer in 2023. Reflecting on Teri’s love for children and creativity, Jeanette remarked,” I planned to make a large donation to the Children’s Museum, so this became the perfect tribute to Teri. She loved children, and as a teacher, her passion was finding creative ways to make learning fun for students. She would have loved the Children’s Museum and all it offers for children throughout northeast Texas.” Jeanette also highlighted the significance of their shared alma mater, Baylor University, by incorporating Baylor’s green and gold colors into the room’s signage.

The room dedication ceremony, a significant event in the history of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, at 11:00 am. We cordially invite the public to join us in this celebration, alongside members of Teri’s family. This event is a special occasion to honor Teri’s memory and express our deep gratitude for Jeanette and Ralph’s generous contribution, which has made this dedication possible.