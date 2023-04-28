Rotary “Claws For A Cause” Benefit In Sulphur Springs

The annual Sulphur Springs Rotary Club’s “Claws with a Cause” benefit crawfish boil is Saturday beginning at 5 on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. In addition to all the crawfish you can eat there will be potatoes sausage and corn. Adult beverages will be available and music will be provided by Dub and the Love Machines. Tickets are available online from Eventbrite or at the gate. The Rotary Club will have 6000 pounds of crawfish so come hungry. All proceeds benefit Hopkins County, TX non-profits, and selected graduating Seniors w scholarships.