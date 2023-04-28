ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Rotary “Claws For A Cause” Benefit In Sulphur Springs

The annual Sulphur Springs Rotary Club’s “Claws with a Cause” benefit crawfish boil is Saturday beginning at 5 on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs. In addition to all the crawfish you can eat  there will be potatoes sausage and corn. Adult beverages will be available and music will be provided by Dub and the Love Machines. Tickets are available online from Eventbrite or at the gate. The Rotary Club will have 6000 pounds of crawfish so come hungry.  All proceeds benefit Hopkins County, TX non-profits, and selected graduating Seniors w scholarships.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     