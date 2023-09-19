Rotary Club of Paris United Presents Check for $4,000 to Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy

The Rotary Club of Paris United presented a check for $4,000 to Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy at last week’s weekly lunch meeting on Thursday. The three Rotary riders (Michael Nickey, Gina Willmon, and Dr. David Salas) presented the check to Evelyn Walker and Blair Shelton.

Thanks to each of you who sponsored our Rotarian Riders in the Tour de Paris FUNdraiser. Rotary members contributed $1,750; the Club contributed $110; and Friends of Rotary added $2,140. Tailored Rides and Friends contributed around $2,200 for a grand total for the FUNdraiser over $6,000!!!