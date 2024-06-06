Header Mowers Header 2024
Mark Patrick Header 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Regional Health Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Roughriders Host Battle For Dallas Charity Game

Photo from Battle for Dallas and Frisco RoughRiders

ROUGHRIDERS HOST BATTLE FOR DALLAS CHARITY GAME

NHL ALL-STAR JASON ROBERTSON & NFL ALL-PRO DARON BLAND TO SERVE AS TEAM CAPTAINS

FRISCO, Texas (June 6, 2024) – The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are set to host the first-ever “Battle for Dallas” charity softball game on Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. home run derby and a softball game to follow at 8:00 p.m. The event will end with a postgame fireworks show.

Team captains for the event are NHL All-Star Jason Robertson and NFL Pro Bowler DaRon Bland. Robertson, a second-round selection for the Dallas Stars in the 2017 NHL Draft, and Bland, entering his third season with the Dallas Cowboys, will assemble their teammates to raise money for local charities.

Rosters are currently being announced. Confirmed players for Team Bland include Dallas Cowboys players Jalen TolbertOsa Odighizuwa and Sam Williams. Additional announcements for both team’s rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

EVENT DETAILS:

  • Date:  Saturday, June 22nd
  • Location: Riders Field (Located at 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034)
  • Time:
    • 6pm:  Gates Open
    • 7pm:  Home Run Derby
    • 8pm:  First Pitch
    • 9:30pm: Fireworks Show

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved