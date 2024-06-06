Roughriders Host Battle For Dallas Charity Game

FRISCO, Texas (June 6, 2024) – The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, are set to host the first-ever “Battle for Dallas” charity softball game on Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. for a 7:00 p.m. home run derby and a softball game to follow at 8:00 p.m. The event will end with a postgame fireworks show.

Team captains for the event are NHL All-Star Jason Robertson and NFL Pro Bowler DaRon Bland. Robertson, a second-round selection for the Dallas Stars in the 2017 NHL Draft, and Bland, entering his third season with the Dallas Cowboys, will assemble their teammates to raise money for local charities.

Rosters are currently being announced. Confirmed players for Team Bland include Dallas Cowboys players Jalen Tolbert, Osa Odighizuwa and Sam Williams. Additional announcements for both team’s rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

EVENT DETAILS: