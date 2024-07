This Saturday July 6th it’s Bing Bang Boom in Roxton. It starts with an Ice Cream Freeze-Off at the Roxton Community Center at 5pm followed by the big parade in downtown Roxton at 6pm. The there will be games following the parade south of the pavilion. Fireworks start at dark 30 at the Sports Complex south of town. The night ends with a street dance featuring Common Ground. It’s hosted by Roxton Ex-Students and Associates and sponsored by Roxton Grocery Café.