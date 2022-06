Megan Smith

Hunt County Jail

A Royse City woman has pleaded guilty in Hunt County District Court to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall. Court documents show that 34-year-old Megan E. Smith was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way on I-30 and caused a three-vehicle crash near Royse City. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced her to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed by state law.