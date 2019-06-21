RRAD Has New Commander

In a change of command ceremony June 20, Army Lt. Col. Seth M. Olmstead assumed command of DLA Distribution Red River, Texas.

“Lt. Col Olmstead is a gifted leader and the right person to continue the strong leadership that Red River has been lucky to have,” said Navy Rear Adm. Kevin M. Jones, commanding officer, DLA Distribution. “He has had some great experiences and a variety of key assignments to prepare him for this challenge.”

Olmstead is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1996 as an infantryman. After completing the Green to Gold program, he received his commission as a second lieutenant into the Ordnance Corps from Middle Tennessee State University Reserve Officer Training Corps May 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace and a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from the University of Louisville.

His previous operational tours include one tour in Egypt in support of Multinational Force and Observers, two tours in Iraq with 3rd Infantry Division, and one tour in Afghanistan with 101st Airborne Division.

Olmstead is a graduate of the Ordnance Officer Basic Course, Logistics Captain’s Career Course, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Army Master Educator Course, Airborne School and Air Assault School.

“It is an honor to be selected to command this organization,” said Olmstead. “I look forward to this important mission and working with all of you who are so dedicated to its accomplishment.”