RRCU Extends Helping Hand to Support Hawaii Credit Unions

Texarkana, TX. – In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have struck various regions of Hawaii, RRCU is proud to announce its commitment to support fellow credit unions and their communities during this challenging time. Demonstrating the core values of unity and solidarity that define the credit union movement, RRCU is launching an initiative to provide financial assistance to credit unions impacted by the wildfires.

The wildfires have left a trail of destruction, affected not only homes and infrastructure but also deeply impacting the local credit union ecosystem. RRCU recognizes the importance of maintaining financial stability and ensuring access to essential banking services for affected residents. In response, the credit union is allocating funds to aid credit unions in affected areas, helping them restore operations and provide much-needed support to their members.

“During times of crisis, it is vital for credit unions to come together and support one another. Our hearts go out to the credit unions, their employees, and members who have been affected by the wildfires,” said Brad Bailey, CEO at RRCU.” As a credit union dedicated to serving our community, we are committed to doing our part in helping these credit unions recover and rebuild. Our shared values of people helping people drive us to provide assistance when it’s needed most.”

Credit union members, staff, and the public are invited to participate in the relief effort. RRCU will be collecting monetary donations at all branch locations including the Express Teller / ITM’s. These contributions will be directed towards aiding credit unions and communities affected by the wildfires, ensuring that they can begin to rebuild and regain a sense of normalcy. All donations will go directly to CU-Aid managed by the National Credit Union Foundation.

