RRV Veterans Holding Western Swing Themed Dinner Fundraiser

Burgers, Beverages & Music is Saturday, October 3, 5:00 pm at Drake’s Party Barn in Powderly.

Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, under the Direction of Jason Roberts, Kristyn Harris & Haley Sandoz, Jody Nix, and the Texas Cowboys. All award-winning western swing groups. Dance your heart out. Burgers served to start 5:00 pm with a cash bar by Buffalo Joe’s. Jody Nix and Band will kick things off at 6:00 pm, and Kristyn and Haley will take the stage at 7:00 pm. The featured act is Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the Direction of Jason Roberts, who will perform at 9:00 pm.

Get your tickets HERE or call Johnny Williams Phone at 903-517-0904.

5:00 – Gates Open – $65 at Gate

6:00 – Hailey Sandoz and Kristyn Harris

7:00 – Jody Nix

8:00 – Live Auction benefitting RRVVM

9:15 – Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys

For more information, visit the RRVVM website: https://www.rrvvm.org/concert

Admission includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, and concert. Cash bar available for alcoholic beverage purchases