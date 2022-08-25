RSVP Marks National Day of Service with Clarksville, Paris Projects

By: Kelly Hamill, RSVP Coordinator

September 11th is Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.

Two decades ago on September 11, 2001, many lost their lives to the 9/11 attacks. In the days and months following the 9/11 tragedy, Americans at home and around the world came together, knowing that the things that divided us were smaller than those that united us. Despite divides, differences, and ideologies, we came together as a nation. We grieved as a community, cared for one another, and then set to work rebuilding and lifting our neighborhoods.

Beginning in 2002, family members who lost loved ones led the effort for an appropriate and fitting tribute to honor their loved ones and those who volunteered to serve our country in response to the tragedy. The leadership and efforts of these family members resulted in the legislative establishment of the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance in April 2009. AmeriCorps was charged with supporting this effort across the county. Each year, AmeriCorps works with 9/ 11Day.org , grantees and partners, faith-based, local, and national organizations to expand volunteering to honor the sacrifice of the families affected by September 11, 2001.

On this 21st anniversary of 9/11, thousands of Americans of all ages and backgrounds will participate in service projects that will range from food drives and home repairs to neighborhood cleanups and disaster preparation activities. In many areas, volunteers will honor veterans, soldiers, or first responders by collecting donations, assembling care packages, and writing thank you letters.

To commemorate this occasion, the Red River Valley Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is inviting you to join us in honoring the victims and heroes of that day through acts of service that will recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the wake of tragedy.

This year, RSVP is holding service projects in Clarksville and Paris to mark the day.

The Clarksville RSVP project is assisting the PRIDE City Beautification Program in decorating the Clarksville square in preparation for Labor Day festivities and the Red River County Fair and Fall Bazaar. On August 31st, volunteers will help hang patriotic bunting and will assist in general clean-up around the square. This service project is expected to last about two hours. Volunteers will meet at the PRIDE Lot on the square in Clarksville, at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

In Paris, RSVP’s service project is to assist the Downtown Food Pantry in distributing Senior Box food items to older adults. Volunteers will help load the food boxes into vehicles during this “drive-through” distribution which is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry Street, at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

If you are interested in either service activity, please contact RSVP Coordinator Kelly Hamill at 903-782-0441.

On this National Day of Service and Remembrance, and throughout the year, Americans show their true patriotism by achieving together what we could never accomplish alone. One good deed can spark a passion and create relationships between communities and individuals that extend beyond this day to inspire a lifetime of service in all Americans.

Red River Valley RSVP is a program of AmeriCorps Seniors and is sponsored by Paris Junior College and locally funded by the United Way of Lamar County.