Rural Lending Co-op Announces Director Elections

FORT WORTH, Texas — Stockholders of Lone Star Ag Credit recently elected Gil Flautt V of Blossom, Cody Hughes of Roscoe and Asa G. Langford of Lampasas to the rural lending cooperative’s board of directors. All three directors will serve three-year terms.

“Our board of directors play an important role in guiding the policy of the association,” said Bill Melton, Lone Star Ag Credit interim chief executive officer. “These elections ensure that the policy and strategic direction will continue to be in local and qualified hands that represent the customer-owners we serve.”

The Lone Star Ag Credit 13-member board also includes Chairman David Harris of Cleburne, Vice Chairman Chad Lee of Fort Worth, John Steven Beakley of Ennis, Harlin Brown of Detroit, David Conrad of Round Rock, Don Crawford of Mineral Wells, Brent Neuhaus of Waco, Bert Pruett of Slidell, John Sawyer of Hillsboro and Larry Stewart of Granbury.

Lone Star Ag Credit serves 48 Texas counties and has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco, and Weatherford. For more information about the association, contact a local branch office or visit LoneStarAgCredit.com.